Periodic Table of Annual Returns for Canadians
Asset Mixer
Periodic Table of Annual Returns (2015 to 2025) in Canadian dollars
20152016201720182019202020212022202320242025
<+26.6%
US L.Bond		+21.1%
TSX		+28.7%
Emerging		+11.1%
US T-Bill		+25.2%
S&P500		+21.7%
Gold		+28.2%
S&P500		+8.0%
US T-Bill		+23.3%
S&P500		+37.6%
Gold		+57.3%
Gold		>
+21.9%
US S.Bond		+9.7%
Wilshire		+17.4%
EAFE		+7.7%
Gold		+24.0%
Wilshire		+19.8%
Wilshire		+25.1%
TSX		+7.3%
Gold		+23.1%
Wilshire		+36.0%
S&P500		+31.7%
TSX
+21.0%
S&P500		+8.6%
S&P500		+13.8%
S&P500		+6.9%
US S.Bond		+22.9%
TSX		+16.3%
Emerging		+24.0%
Wilshire		+1.8%
Cdn T-Bill		+16.1%
EAFE		+34.6%
Wilshire		+28.0%
Emerging
+19.4%
US T-Bill		+8.3%
Emerging		+13.0%
Wilshire		+6.1%
US L.Bond		+16.8%
EAFE		+16.1%
S&P500		+11.3%
EAFE		-3.6%
US S.Bond		+11.8%
TSX		+21.7%
TSX		+25.6%
EAFE
+19.0%
Wilshire		+4.9%
Gold		+9.1%
TSX		+4.0%
S&P500		+13.2%
Emerging		+13.0%
Cdn RRBs		+1.8%
Cdn RRBs		-4.0%
Cdn S.Bond		+11.0%
Gold		+17.6%
Emerging		+12.3%
S&P500
+18.8%
EAFE		+2.9%
Cdn RRBs		+7.0%
Cdn L.Bond		+3.0%
Wilshire		+12.8%
Gold		+12.2%
US L.Bond		+0.2%
US T-Bill		-5.8%
TSX		+9.5%
Cdn L.Bond		+13.5%
EAFE		+11.6%
Wilshire
+4.9%
Gold		+2.5%
Cdn L.Bond		+5.3%
Gold		+1.9%
Cdn S.Bond		+12.7%
Cdn L.Bond		+11.9%
Cdn L.Bond		+0.1%
Cdn T-Bill		-6.1%
US L.Bond		+7.7%
Emerging		+13.5%
US T-Bill		+3.9%
Cdn S.Bond
+3.8%
Cdn L.Bond		+1.7%
Cdn All Bond		+2.5%
Cdn All Bond		+1.4%
Cdn All Bond		+8.0%
Cdn RRBs		+8.7%
Cdn All Bond		-0.9%
Cdn S.Bond		-8.1%
EAFE		+6.7%
Cdn All Bond		+10.4%
US S.Bond		+2.8%
Cdn T-Bill
+3.5%
Cdn All Bond		+1.7%
US L.Bond		+0.7%
Cdn RRBs		+1.3%
Cdn T-Bill		+6.9%
Cdn All Bond		+7.2%
US S.Bond		-0.9%
US S.Bond		-11.7%
Cdn All Bond		+5.0%
Cdn S.Bond		+7.0%
US L.Bond		+2.7%
US L.Bond
+2.8%
Cdn RRBs		+1.0%
Cdn S.Bond		+0.6%
Cdn T-Bill		+0.3%
Cdn L.Bond		+4.3%
US L.Bond		+6.1%
EAFE		-2.5%
Cdn All Bond		-12.5%
S&P500		+4.8%
Cdn T-Bill		+5.7%
Cdn S.Bond		+2.6%
Cdn All Bond
+2.6%
Cdn S.Bond		+0.5%
Cdn T-Bill		+0.1%
Cdn S.Bond		0.0%
Cdn RRBs		+3.1%
Cdn S.Bond		+5.6%
TSX		-2.6%
Emerging		-13.5%
Wilshire		+2.7%
US T-Bill		+4.7%
Cdn T-Bill		+2.2%
US S.Bond
+1.9%
Emerging		-0.6%
US S.Bond		-5.9%
US T-Bill		-5.8%
EAFE		+1.7%
Cdn T-Bill		+5.3%
Cdn S.Bond		-4.1%
US L.Bond		-14.3%
Cdn RRBs		+2.0%
Cdn RRBs		+4.2%
Cdn All Bond		+0.9%
Cdn RRBs
+0.6%
Cdn T-Bill		-1.5%
EAFE		-8.1%
US S.Bond		-6.7%
Emerging		+1.2%
US S.Bond		+0.7%
Cdn T-Bill		-4.4%
Gold		-14.3%
Emerging		-3.0%
US S.Bond		+3.7%
Cdn RRBs		-0.7%
Cdn L.Bond
-8.3%
TSX		-2.7%
US T-Bill		-9.1%
US L.Bond		-8.9%
TSX		-3.0%
US T-Bill		-1.3%
US T-Bill		-4.5%
Cdn L.Bond		-21.8%
Cdn L.Bond		-6.8%
US L.Bond		+1.3%
Cdn L.Bond		-1.2%
US T-Bill
 

Options for the Periodic Table
Asset Class Start Year Include? Colour
3 month Canadian T-bills 1970
Short Canadian Bonds 1980
Long Canadian Bonds 1970
All Canadian Bonds 1980
Canadian Real Return Bonds 1992
TSX Composite 1970
S&P 500 1970
Wilshire 5000 1975
MSCI EAFE 1970
MSCI Emerging Markets 1988
Gold Bullion 1970
3 month U.S. T-bills 1970
5 year U.S. T-bonds 1970
10 year U.S. T-bonds 1970
Year Range [max 10]   Start: Stop:
pretax returns in Canadian dollars. Reset



Sources

Many thanks to Norbert Schlenker at Libra Investment Management for collecting the data that this calculator uses. Original public data sources include: Bank of Canada, BC Government Statistics, Canadian Institute of Actuaries, Economagic.com, Financial Post, Globe & Mail, globefund.com, Kitco, Libra Investment Management Inc., MSCI, Prof. Werner Antweiler (UBC), Scotia Capital, BMO, Standard & Poors, Statistics Canada, DH&A, Wilshire Associates, and FRED.

 
