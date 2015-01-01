Periodic Table of Annual Returns for Canadians

Asset Mixer Periodic Table of Annual Returns (2015 to 2025) in Canadian dollars 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 < +26.6%

US L.Bond +21.1%

TSX +28.7%

Emerging +11.1%

US T-Bill +25.2%

S&P500 +21.7%

Gold +28.2%

S&P500 +8.0%

US T-Bill +23.3%

S&P500 +37.6%

Gold +57.3%

Gold > +21.9%

US S.Bond +9.7%

Wilshire +17.4%

EAFE +7.7%

Gold +24.0%

Wilshire +19.8%

Wilshire +25.1%

TSX +7.3%

Gold +23.1%

Wilshire +36.0%

S&P500 +31.7%

TSX +21.0%

S&P500 +8.6%

S&P500 +13.8%

S&P500 +6.9%

US S.Bond +22.9%

TSX +16.3%

Emerging +24.0%

Wilshire +1.8%

Cdn T-Bill +16.1%

EAFE +34.6%

Wilshire +28.0%

Emerging +19.4%

US T-Bill +8.3%

Emerging +13.0%

Wilshire +6.1%

US L.Bond +16.8%

EAFE +16.1%

S&P500 +11.3%

EAFE -3.6%

US S.Bond +11.8%

TSX +21.7%

TSX +25.6%

EAFE +19.0%

Wilshire +4.9%

Gold +9.1%

TSX +4.0%

S&P500 +13.2%

Emerging +13.0%

Cdn RRBs +1.8%

Cdn RRBs -4.0%

Cdn S.Bond +11.0%

Gold +17.6%

Emerging +12.3%

S&P500 +18.8%

EAFE +2.9%

Cdn RRBs +7.0%

Cdn L.Bond +3.0%

Wilshire +12.8%

Gold +12.2%

US L.Bond +0.2%

US T-Bill -5.8%

TSX +9.5%

Cdn L.Bond +13.5%

EAFE +11.6%

Wilshire +4.9%

Gold +2.5%

Cdn L.Bond +5.3%

Gold +1.9%

Cdn S.Bond +12.7%

Cdn L.Bond +11.9%

Cdn L.Bond +0.1%

Cdn T-Bill -6.1%

US L.Bond +7.7%

Emerging +13.5%

US T-Bill +3.9%

Cdn S.Bond +3.8%

Cdn L.Bond +1.7%

Cdn All Bond +2.5%

Cdn All Bond +1.4%

Cdn All Bond +8.0%

Cdn RRBs +8.7%

Cdn All Bond -0.9%

Cdn S.Bond -8.1%

EAFE +6.7%

Cdn All Bond +10.4%

US S.Bond +2.8%

Cdn T-Bill +3.5%

Cdn All Bond +1.7%

US L.Bond +0.7%

Cdn RRBs +1.3%

Cdn T-Bill +6.9%

Cdn All Bond +7.2%

US S.Bond -0.9%

US S.Bond -11.7%

Cdn All Bond +5.0%

Cdn S.Bond +7.0%

US L.Bond +2.7%

US L.Bond +2.8%

Cdn RRBs +1.0%

Cdn S.Bond +0.6%

Cdn T-Bill +0.3%

Cdn L.Bond +4.3%

US L.Bond +6.1%

EAFE -2.5%

Cdn All Bond -12.5%

S&P500 +4.8%

Cdn T-Bill +5.7%

Cdn S.Bond +2.6%

Cdn All Bond +2.6%

Cdn S.Bond +0.5%

Cdn T-Bill +0.1%

Cdn S.Bond 0.0%

Cdn RRBs +3.1%

Cdn S.Bond +5.6%

TSX -2.6%

Emerging -13.5%

Wilshire +2.7%

US T-Bill +4.7%

Cdn T-Bill +2.2%

US S.Bond +1.9%

Emerging -0.6%

US S.Bond -5.9%

US T-Bill -5.8%

EAFE +1.7%

Cdn T-Bill +5.3%

Cdn S.Bond -4.1%

US L.Bond -14.3%

Cdn RRBs +2.0%

Cdn RRBs +4.2%

Cdn All Bond +0.9%

Cdn RRBs +0.6%

Cdn T-Bill -1.5%

EAFE -8.1%

US S.Bond -6.7%

Emerging +1.2%

US S.Bond +0.7%

Cdn T-Bill -4.4%

Gold -14.3%

Emerging -3.0%

US S.Bond +3.7%

Cdn RRBs -0.7%

Cdn L.Bond -8.3%

TSX -2.7%

US T-Bill -9.1%

US L.Bond -8.9%

TSX -3.0%

US T-Bill -1.3%

US T-Bill -4.5%

Cdn L.Bond -21.8%

Cdn L.Bond -6.8%

US L.Bond +1.3%

Cdn L.Bond -1.2%

US T-Bill

Options for the Periodic Table Asset Class Start Year Include? Colour 3 month Canadian T-bills 1970 Short Canadian Bonds 1980 Long Canadian Bonds 1970 All Canadian Bonds 1980 Canadian Real Return Bonds 1992 TSX Composite 1970 S&P 500 1970 Wilshire 5000 1975 MSCI EAFE 1970 MSCI Emerging Markets 1988 Gold Bullion 1970 3 month U.S. T-bills 1970 5 year U.S. T-bonds 1970 10 year U.S. T-bonds 1970 Year Range [max 10] Start: Stop: Nominal Real pretax returns in Canadian dollars. Reset





Sources

Many thanks to Norbert Schlenker at Libra Investment Management for collecting the data that this calculator uses. Original public data sources include: Bank of Canada, BC Government Statistics, Canadian Institute of Actuaries, Economagic.com, Financial Post, Globe & Mail, globefund.com, Kitco, Libra Investment Management Inc., MSCI, Prof. Werner Antweiler (UBC), Scotia Capital, BMO, Standard & Poors, Statistics Canada, DH&A, Wilshire Associates, and FRED.



