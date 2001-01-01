|
The Stingy Investor Asset Mixer
|Results
|Overall Portfolio Stats (1970 to 2025)
|Average Gain (Geometric)
|10.040%
|Average Gain (Arithmetic)
|10.700%
|Median Annual Gain
|12.897%
|Standard Deviation
|11.831%
|Total Growth (%)
|21123%
|Total Value of a $1000 Investment
|$212,228.53
|Total Down Years
|12 years (21%)
|Total Years < 5.00%
|14 years (25%)
|Total Years < 10.00%
|23 years (41%)
|Total Time Span
|56 years
|Worst Drops (1970 to 2025)
|Drop Starts
|Drop
|Recovery Time
|1973
|-23.80%
|3 years
|2007
|-21.06%
|5 years
|2008
|-20.71%
|4 years
|1974
|-18.67%
|1 year
|2001
|-17.66%
|3 years
|The Portfolio's Worst Years (1970 to 2025)
|Year
|Portfolio Return
|2008
|-20.71%
|1974
|-18.67%
|2002
|-11.01%
|2022
|-9.69%
|1990
|-8.16%
|The Portfolio's Best Years (1970 to 2025)
|Year
|Portfolio Return
|1985
|37.59%
|1986
|27.03%
|1975
|26.90%
|1993
|25.16%
|1980
|24.87%
|Total Portfolio Return by Decade
|Start Year
|Stop Year
|Portfolio Return
|2015
|2025
|171.14%
|2005
|2015
|106.68%
|1995
|2005
|158.03%
|1985
|1995
|340.55%
|1975
|1985
|528.33%
|Return vs Volatility (1970 to 2025)
|Asset
|Alpha
|Arithmetic Avg Return
|Standard Deviation
|Portfolio
|0.00%
|10.70%
|11.83%
|3 month Canadian T-bills
|0.00%
|5.60%
|4.40%
|Long Canadian Bonds
|0.00%
|8.81%
|10.60%
|TSX Composite
|0.00%
|10.90%
|16.19%
|S&P 500
|0.00%
|12.84%
|16.74%
|MSCI EAFE
|0.00%
|11.54%
|20.01%
|Annual Chance of Asset Class Outperforming (1970 to 2025)*
|Asset Class
|1
|2*
|3
|4*
|5*
|6
|7
|8*
|9
|10*
|11
|12
|13
|14
| [1] Cdn T-bills
|0%
|28%
|34%
|26%
|35%
|34%
|27%
|24%
|34%
|34%
|38%
|54%
|48%
|46%
| [2] Short Cdn Bonds
|70%
|0%
|35%
|35%
|41%
|39%
|30%
|30%
|39%
|39%
|46%
|61%
|54%
|54%
| [3] Long Cdn Bonds
|66%
|65%
|0%
|63%
|56%
|46%
|41%
|37%
|45%
|37%
|43%
|59%
|55%
|57%
| [4] All Cdn Bonds
|74%
|65%
|35%
|0%
|56%
|37%
|37%
|35%
|46%
|39%
|46%
|61%
|65%
|54%
| [5] Cdn RR Bonds
|65%
|59%
|41%
|44%
|0%
|38%
|35%
|32%
|50%
|38%
|38%
|62%
|59%
|59%
| [6] TSX Composite
|66%
|61%
|54%
|63%
|62%
|0%
|43%
|43%
|55%
|47%
|50%
|66%
|59%
|61%
| [7] S&P500
|73%
|70%
|57%
|63%
|65%
|57%
|0%
|47%
|52%
|50%
|54%
|71%
|68%
|66%
| [8] Wilshire 5000
|76%
|70%
|63%
|63%
|68%
|57%
|53%
|0%
|55%
|53%
|59%
|75%
|69%
|63%
| [9] MSCI EAFE
|66%
|61%
|55%
|54%
|50%
|43%
|48%
|45%
|0%
|39%
|55%
|62%
|61%
|61%
| [10] MSCI EM
|66%
|61%
|63%
|61%
|59%
|53%
|50%
|47%
|61%
|0%
|53%
|58%
|53%
|58%
| [11] Gold
|62%
|54%
|57%
|54%
|62%
|50%
|46%
|41%
|45%
|47%
|0%
|57%
|55%
|54%
| [12] 3m US T-bills
|45%
|39%
|39%
|37%
|38%
|34%
|29%
|25%
|36%
|42%
|43%
|0%
|43%
|39%
| [13] 5yr US T-bonds
|52%
|43%
|45%
|35%
|41%
|39%
|32%
|31%
|38%
|47%
|45%
|57%
|0%
|43%
| [14] 10yr US T-bonds
|54%
|46%
|43%
|43%
|41%
|39%
|34%
|37%
|39%
|42%
|46%
|61%
|55%
|0%
|* Year range truncated for some assets.
|Periodic Table of Annual Returns (2020 to 2025)
|2020
|2021
|2022
|2023
|2024
|2025
|+21.7%
Gold
|+28.2%
S&P500
|+8.0%
US T-Bill
|+23.3%
S&P500
|+37.6%
Gold
|+57.3%
Gold
|+19.8%
Wilshire
|+25.1%
TSX
|+7.3%
Gold
|+23.1%
Wilshire
|+36.0%
S&P500
|+31.7%
TSX
|+16.3%
Emerging
|+24.0%
Wilshire
|+1.8%
Cdn T-Bill
|+16.1%
EAFE
|+34.6%
Wilshire
|+28.0%
Emerging
|+16.1%
S&P500
|+15.5%
Portfolio
|-3.6%
US S.Bond
|+14.7%
Portfolio
|+21.7%
TSX
|+25.6%
EAFE
|+13.0%
Cdn RRBs
|+11.3%
EAFE
|-4.0%
Cdn S.Bond
|+11.8%
TSX
|+18.5%
Portfolio
|+17.6%
Portfolio
|+12.2%
US L.Bond
|+1.8%
Cdn RRBs
|-5.8%
TSX
|+11.0%
Gold
|+17.6%
Emerging
|+12.3%
S&P500
|+11.9%
Cdn L.Bond
|+0.2%
US T-Bill
|-6.1%
US L.Bond
|+9.5%
Cdn L.Bond
|+13.5%
US T-Bill
|+11.6%
Wilshire
|+8.8%
Portfolio
|+0.1%
Cdn T-Bill
|-8.1%
EAFE
|+7.7%
Emerging
|+13.5%
EAFE
|+3.9%
Cdn S.Bond
|+8.7%
Cdn All Bond
|-0.9%
US S.Bond
|-9.7%
Portfolio
|+6.7%
Cdn All Bond
|+10.4%
US S.Bond
|+2.8%
Cdn T-Bill
|+7.2%
US S.Bond
|-0.9%
Cdn S.Bond
|-11.7%
Cdn All Bond
|+5.0%
Cdn S.Bond
|+7.0%
US L.Bond
|+2.7%
US L.Bond
|+6.1%
EAFE
|-2.5%
Cdn All Bond
|-12.5%
S&P500
|+4.8%
Cdn T-Bill
|+5.7%
Cdn S.Bond
|+2.6%
Cdn All Bond
|+5.6%
TSX
|-2.6%
Emerging
|-13.5%
Wilshire
|+2.7%
US T-Bill
|+4.7%
Cdn T-Bill
|+2.2%
US S.Bond
|+5.3%
Cdn S.Bond
|-4.1%
US L.Bond
|-14.3%
Emerging
|+2.0%
Cdn RRBs
|+4.2%
Cdn All Bond
|+0.9%
Cdn RRBs
|+0.7%
Cdn T-Bill
|-4.4%
Gold
|-14.3%
Cdn RRBs
|-3.0%
US S.Bond
|+3.7%
Cdn RRBs
|-0.7%
Cdn L.Bond
|-1.3%
US T-Bill
|-4.5%
Cdn L.Bond
|-21.8%
Cdn L.Bond
|-6.8%
US L.Bond
|+1.3%
Cdn L.Bond
|-1.2%
US T-Bill
|Expanded Periodic Table of Annual Returns
|Annual Portfolio Returns (1970 to 2025)
|Year
|Portfolio Return
|Growth of $1,000.00
|Withdrawal Amount
|1970
|-2.44%
|$975.55
|$0.00
|1971
|15.38%
|$1,125.54
|$0.00
|1972
|22.15%
|$1,374.85
|$0.00
|1973
|-6.31%
|$1,288.16
|$0.00
|1974
|-18.67%
|$1,047.60
|$0.00
|1975
|26.90%
|$1,329.40
|$0.00
|1976
|13.72%
|$1,511.80
|$0.00
|1977
|12.36%
|$1,698.58
|$0.00
|1978
|24.16%
|$2,109.04
|$0.00
|1979
|17.28%
|$2,473.59
|$0.00
|1980
|24.87%
|$3,088.77
|$0.00
|1981
|-2.76%
|$3,003.52
|$0.00
|1982
|17.00%
|$3,513.97
|$0.00
|1983
|23.83%
|$4,351.35
|$0.00
|1984
|9.95%
|$4,784.09
|$0.00
|1985
|37.59%
|$6,582.43
|$0.00
|1986
|27.03%
|$8,361.66
|$0.00
|1987
|6.77%
|$8,927.75
|$0.00
|1988
|11.68%
|$9,970.51
|$0.00
|1989
|17.73%
|$11,738.28
|$0.00
|1990
|-8.16%
|$10,780.44
|$0.00
|1991
|18.25%
|$12,747.86
|$0.00
|1992
|5.91%
|$13,501.26
|$0.00
|1993
|25.16%
|$16,898.86
|$0.00
|1994
|4.90%
|$17,726.06
|$0.00
|1995
|18.90%
|$21,076.28
|$0.00
|1996
|17.31%
|$24,724.58
|$0.00
|1997
|18.26%
|$29,239.29
|$0.00
|1998
|18.69%
|$34,704.12
|$0.00
|1999
|15.93%
|$40,232.48
|$0.00
|2000
|0.30%
|$40,353.18
|$0.00
|2001
|-7.47%
|$37,338.80
|$0.00
|2002
|-11.01%
|$33,227.80
|$0.00
|2003
|13.38%
|$37,673.68
|$0.00
|2004
|9.08%
|$41,092.56
|$0.00
|2005
|11.31%
|$45,738.08
|$0.00
|2006
|16.12%
|$53,108.77
|$0.00
|2007
|-0.43%
|$52,877.74
|$0.00
|2008
|-20.71%
|$41,924.12
|$0.00
|2009
|15.50%
|$48,422.36
|$0.00
|2010
|9.15%
|$52,853.00
|$0.00
|2011
|-0.70%
|$52,485.68
|$0.00
|2012
|9.87%
|$57,666.01
|$0.00
|2013
|20.75%
|$69,628.83
|$0.00
|2014
|12.41%
|$78,273.24
|$0.00
|2015
|8.51%
|$84,930.38
|$0.00
|2016
|7.48%
|$91,278.93
|$0.00
|2017
|11.19%
|$101,488.48
|$0.00
|2018
|-2.50%
|$98,951.27
|$0.00
|2019
|18.30%
|$117,059.35
|$0.00
|2020
|8.80%
|$127,366.42
|$0.00
|2021
|15.48%
|$147,089.11
|$0.00
|2022
|-9.69%
|$132,836.18
|$0.00
|2023
|14.71%
|$152,369.74
|$0.00
|2024
|18.46%
|$180,504.81
|$0.00
|2025
|17.58%
|$212,228.53
|$0.00
|Scenario Analysis
|Scenario
|Return
|1929-32 US-style equity decline (down 89%)
|-66.75%
|1906-07 US-style equity decline (down 49%)
|-36.75%
|1973-74 US-style equity decline (down 45%)
|-33.75%
|1987-87 US-style equity decline (down 36%)
|-27.00%
|1923-24 German-style hyperinflation (bonds down 99.99%)
|-25.00%
If you've found a great asset allocation that you would like to share
with you family, friends, or advisor then just copy the link below and
email it to that special someone.
|Share Your Asset Allocation
(Hint: Right click on the link to copy it.)
This tool is much like a scalpel. In competent hands it
is useful but the amateur may wind up cutting themselves. The amateur
should seek professional advice.
|A cautionary note
Many thanks to Norbert Schlenker at Libra
Investment Management for collecting the data that this calculator uses.
Original public data sources include: Bank of Canada, BC Government Statistics,
Canadian Institute of Actuaries, Economagic.com, Financial Post, Globe
& Mail, globefund.com, Kitco, Libra Investment Management Inc., MSCI,
Prof. Werner Antweiler (UBC), Scotia Capital, BMO, Standard & Poors,
Statistics Canada, DH&A, Fred, and Wilshire Associates.
|Sources
The calculator assumes annual portfolio rebalancing. Real results use Canadian inflation.