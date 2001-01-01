The Stingy Investor Asset Mixer



Overall Portfolio Stats (1970 to 2025) Average Gain (Geometric) 10.040% Average Gain (Arithmetic) 10.700% Median Annual Gain 12.897% Standard Deviation 11.831% Total Growth (%) 21123% Total Value of a $1000 Investment $212,228.53 Total Down Years 12 years (21%) Total Years < 5.00% 14 years (25%) Total Years < 10.00% 23 years (41%) Total Time Span 56 years

Worst Drops (1970 to 2025) Drop Starts Drop Recovery Time 1973 -23.80% 3 years 2007 -21.06% 5 years 2008 -20.71% 4 years 1974 -18.67% 1 year 2001 -17.66% 3 years

The Portfolio's Worst Years (1970 to 2025) Year Portfolio Return 2008 -20.71% 1974 -18.67% 2002 -11.01% 2022 -9.69% 1990 -8.16%

The Portfolio's Best Years (1970 to 2025) Year Portfolio Return 1985 37.59% 1986 27.03% 1975 26.90% 1993 25.16% 1980 24.87%

Total Portfolio Return by Decade Start Year Stop Year Portfolio Return 2015 2025 171.14% 2005 2015 106.68% 1995 2005 158.03% 1985 1995 340.55% 1975 1985 528.33%

Return vs Volatility (1970 to 2025) Asset Alpha Arithmetic Avg Return Standard Deviation Portfolio 0.00% 10.70% 11.83% 3 month Canadian T-bills 0.00% 5.60% 4.40% Long Canadian Bonds 0.00% 8.81% 10.60% TSX Composite 0.00% 10.90% 16.19% S&P 500 0.00% 12.84% 16.74% MSCI EAFE 0.00% 11.54% 20.01%

Annual Chance of Asset Class Outperforming (1970 to 2025)* Asset Class 1 2* 3 4* 5* 6 7 8* 9 10* 11 12 13 14 [1] Cdn T-bills 0% 28% 34% 26% 35% 34% 27% 24% 34% 34% 38% 54% 48% 46% [2] Short Cdn Bonds 70% 0% 35% 35% 41% 39% 30% 30% 39% 39% 46% 61% 54% 54% [3] Long Cdn Bonds 66% 65% 0% 63% 56% 46% 41% 37% 45% 37% 43% 59% 55% 57% [4] All Cdn Bonds 74% 65% 35% 0% 56% 37% 37% 35% 46% 39% 46% 61% 65% 54% [5] Cdn RR Bonds 65% 59% 41% 44% 0% 38% 35% 32% 50% 38% 38% 62% 59% 59% [6] TSX Composite 66% 61% 54% 63% 62% 0% 43% 43% 55% 47% 50% 66% 59% 61% [7] S&P500 73% 70% 57% 63% 65% 57% 0% 47% 52% 50% 54% 71% 68% 66% [8] Wilshire 5000 76% 70% 63% 63% 68% 57% 53% 0% 55% 53% 59% 75% 69% 63% [9] MSCI EAFE 66% 61% 55% 54% 50% 43% 48% 45% 0% 39% 55% 62% 61% 61% [10] MSCI EM 66% 61% 63% 61% 59% 53% 50% 47% 61% 0% 53% 58% 53% 58% [11] Gold 62% 54% 57% 54% 62% 50% 46% 41% 45% 47% 0% 57% 55% 54% [12] 3m US T-bills 45% 39% 39% 37% 38% 34% 29% 25% 36% 42% 43% 0% 43% 39% [13] 5yr US T-bonds 52% 43% 45% 35% 41% 39% 32% 31% 38% 47% 45% 57% 0% 43% [14] 10yr US T-bonds 54% 46% 43% 43% 41% 39% 34% 37% 39% 42% 46% 61% 55% 0% * Year range truncated for some assets.

Annual Portfolio Returns (1970 to 2025) Year Portfolio Return Growth of $1,000.00 Withdrawal Amount 1970 -2.44% $975.55 $0.00 1971 15.38% $1,125.54 $0.00 1972 22.15% $1,374.85 $0.00 1973 -6.31% $1,288.16 $0.00 1974 -18.67% $1,047.60 $0.00 1975 26.90% $1,329.40 $0.00 1976 13.72% $1,511.80 $0.00 1977 12.36% $1,698.58 $0.00 1978 24.16% $2,109.04 $0.00 1979 17.28% $2,473.59 $0.00 1980 24.87% $3,088.77 $0.00 1981 -2.76% $3,003.52 $0.00 1982 17.00% $3,513.97 $0.00 1983 23.83% $4,351.35 $0.00 1984 9.95% $4,784.09 $0.00 1985 37.59% $6,582.43 $0.00 1986 27.03% $8,361.66 $0.00 1987 6.77% $8,927.75 $0.00 1988 11.68% $9,970.51 $0.00 1989 17.73% $11,738.28 $0.00 1990 -8.16% $10,780.44 $0.00 1991 18.25% $12,747.86 $0.00 1992 5.91% $13,501.26 $0.00 1993 25.16% $16,898.86 $0.00 1994 4.90% $17,726.06 $0.00 1995 18.90% $21,076.28 $0.00 1996 17.31% $24,724.58 $0.00 1997 18.26% $29,239.29 $0.00 1998 18.69% $34,704.12 $0.00 1999 15.93% $40,232.48 $0.00 2000 0.30% $40,353.18 $0.00 2001 -7.47% $37,338.80 $0.00 2002 -11.01% $33,227.80 $0.00 2003 13.38% $37,673.68 $0.00 2004 9.08% $41,092.56 $0.00 2005 11.31% $45,738.08 $0.00 2006 16.12% $53,108.77 $0.00 2007 -0.43% $52,877.74 $0.00 2008 -20.71% $41,924.12 $0.00 2009 15.50% $48,422.36 $0.00 2010 9.15% $52,853.00 $0.00 2011 -0.70% $52,485.68 $0.00 2012 9.87% $57,666.01 $0.00 2013 20.75% $69,628.83 $0.00 2014 12.41% $78,273.24 $0.00 2015 8.51% $84,930.38 $0.00 2016 7.48% $91,278.93 $0.00 2017 11.19% $101,488.48 $0.00 2018 -2.50% $98,951.27 $0.00 2019 18.30% $117,059.35 $0.00 2020 8.80% $127,366.42 $0.00 2021 15.48% $147,089.11 $0.00 2022 -9.69% $132,836.18 $0.00 2023 14.71% $152,369.74 $0.00 2024 18.46% $180,504.81 $0.00 2025 17.58% $212,228.53 $0.00



Scenario Return 1929-32 US-style equity decline (down 89%) -66.75% 1906-07 US-style equity decline (down 49%) -36.75% 1973-74 US-style equity decline (down 45%) -33.75% 1987-87 US-style equity decline (down 36%) -27.00% 1923-24 German-style hyperinflation (bonds down 99.99%) -25.00%



A cautionary note

This tool is much like a scalpel. In competent hands it is useful but the amateur may wind up cutting themselves. The amateur should seek professional advice.

Sources

Many thanks to Norbert Schlenker at Libra Investment Management for collecting the data that this calculator uses. Original public data sources include: Bank of Canada, BC Government Statistics, Canadian Institute of Actuaries, Economagic.com, Financial Post, Globe & Mail, globefund.com, Kitco, Libra Investment Management Inc., MSCI, Prof. Werner Antweiler (UBC), Scotia Capital, BMO, Standard & Poors, Statistics Canada, DH&A, Fred, and Wilshire Associates.



The calculator assumes annual portfolio rebalancing. Real results use Canadian inflation.